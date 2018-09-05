COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Denmark say they fined a Turkish tourist 1,000 kroner ($155) after she entered a police station to renew her visa wearing a full-face covering.

Police in Aarhus, western Denmark, say the 48-year-old woman wasn't aware of Denmark's recent law that makes it unlawful to wear such garments in public. The much-debated "burqa ban" prohibits garments covering the face, including burqas and niqabs. Both are rarely seen in Denmark.

Police said Tuesday that the woman paid the fine, removed her full-face cover and walked away. No other details were available.