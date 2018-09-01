TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Following the news that Taiwan's former Central American ally El Salvador had established diplomatic ties with Beijing, some U.S. lawmakers expressed alarm at the decision, chastising the decision of El Salvador’s administration, and encouraging Taiwan’s remaining allies to be steadfast in their support of Taiwan.



On Sept. 4, in the U.S. Senate “A bill to express United States support for Taiwan's diplomatic alliances around the world” was introduced by Cory Gardner, and co-sponsored by Marco Rubio and Robert Menendez.



Marco Rubio previously stated that he would urge the United States to re-evaluate its relationship with El Salvador, calling the decision to establish ties with Beijing a "terrible mistake" and suggested he might introduce legislation to reduce the amount of foreign aid from the U.S. to the country.



However, the legislation introduced by Cory Gardner on Tuesday indicates that the Senators want to offer incentives for Taiwan’s remaining diplomatic allies to maintain ties with Taiwan.



In the days following Taiwan’s break with El Salvador, at Senate hearings to confirm new U.S. ambassadors for Central American nations Nicaragua and Honduras, Senators emphasized that it was of vital importance to the region and to the United States, that countries maintain their diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

The full text of the new bill (S.3406) has yet to be uploaded to the U.S. Congress online database, and the senators have yet to make any public statement concerning the bill.



In May 2018, Cory Gardner introduced the Taiwan International Participation Act of 2018 (S.2962), which called for the U.S. government to use its influence in groups of which it is a member to advocate for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

The bill to “express support for Taiwan's diplomatic alliances”has reportedly been read twice and referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.