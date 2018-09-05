  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau pitches camping & running combo in Lo Shan organic village

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/05 16:01
The Lo Shan organic village (photo courtesy of the ERVNSAA)

The Lo Shan organic village (photo courtesy of the ERVNSAA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—If you haven’t planned out your Mid-Autumn Festival activities, the two-day (Sep. 22 & Sep. 23) running and camping combo the East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration (ERVNSAA) is pitching might suit your needs.  

The ERVNSAA has rolled out the running and camping package with a view to promote tourism in the Luo Shan village (羅山村), which is located in Fuli Township, Hualien County.  

ERVNSAA director Lin Wei-ling (林維玲) said in a news release on the agency’s website that Luo Shan became Taiwan’s first organic farming model village in 2002 and is famous for its rice cultivation. There are traditional san-ho-yuan residences in the village, egrets in the paddy fields, and clams in the gullies, she said, adding that it's a rare environment in Taiwan.

The event will include running, camping, a night tour, and BBQ.

Participants will have to bring their own camping gear. The price for camping and running is NT$480 per adult and NT$350 per child (age 5-12). Participants can also choose to enter for camping or running only.

The registration is open now till 5 p.m. on Sep. 15 (Monday). Interested people can call the registration hotline, 07-3501883, or visit the registration site (Chinese).

For more information, please check the ERVNSAA website (Chinese).

The Lo Shan organic village (photo courtesy of the ERVNSAA)

 (photo courtesy of the ERVNSAA)
Luo Shan