TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—If you haven’t planned out your Mid-Autumn Festival activities, the two-day (Sep. 22 & Sep. 23) running and camping combo the East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration (ERVNSAA) is pitching might suit your needs.

The ERVNSAA has rolled out the running and camping package with a view to promote tourism in the Luo Shan village (羅山村), which is located in Fuli Township, Hualien County.

ERVNSAA director Lin Wei-ling (林維玲) said in a news release on the agency’s website that Luo Shan became Taiwan’s first organic farming model village in 2002 and is famous for its rice cultivation. There are traditional san-ho-yuan residences in the village, egrets in the paddy fields, and clams in the gullies, she said, adding that it's a rare environment in Taiwan.

The event will include running, camping, a night tour, and BBQ.

Participants will have to bring their own camping gear. The price for camping and running is NT$480 per adult and NT$350 per child (age 5-12). Participants can also choose to enter for camping or running only.

The registration is open now till 5 p.m. on Sep. 15 (Monday). Interested people can call the registration hotline, 07-3501883, or visit the registration site (Chinese).

For more information, please check the ERVNSAA website (Chinese).

The Lo Shan organic village (photo courtesy of the ERVNSAA)

(photo courtesy of the ERVNSAA)