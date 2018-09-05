  1. Home
Chinese e-merchant built fortune on pledge of honesty

By  Associated Press
2018/09/05 15:36
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese e-commerce billionaire who faces a possible rape accusation in Minneapolis built his business by promising honesty in a market plagued by fraud and fakes.

Richard Liu, founder of JD.com, was arrested Friday and released a day later pending possible criminal charges. His company says he was back in Beijing on Monday.

The 45-year-old Liu is one of the most prominent members of a generation of Chinese tech entrepreneurs that includes Jack Ma of rival e-commerce outlet Alibaba Group and Ma Huateng of Tencent, a games and social media giant.

Liu's sales pitch when JD went online in 2003 was unusual: No counterfeits in a market that had suffered repeated scandals over fake and sometimes deadly milk, medicine and other goods.