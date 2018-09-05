COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen, who was found guilty of the torture, sexual assault, murder and dismemberment of a Swedish reporter, is back in court — this time to appeal his life sentence.

The three-court day session at the Eastern High Court in Copenhagen starting Wednesday, will not deal with the April 25 guilty ruling. Madsen still denies murdering Kim Wall but wants to move on, according to his lawyer, so has accepted the verdict.

In Denmark, life is on average 16 years, but it can be extended if necessary.

Madsen, who claims Wall died accidentally inside the submarine in August 2017, wants it time limited, not an open-ended term. He has confessed to throwing her body parts into the Baltic Sea.