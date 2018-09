BC-TEN--US Open Results

NEW YORK (AP) — Results Tuesday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinal

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Dominic Thiem (9), Austria, 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5).

Juan Martin del Potro (3), Argentina, def. John Isner (11), United States, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Women's Singles

Quarterfinal

Serena Williams (17), United States, def. Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-3.

Anastasija Sevastova (19), Latvia, def. Sloane Stephens (3), United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Marcelo Melo (7), Brazil, def. Austin Krajicek, United States and Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (5), Colombia, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Rohan Bopanna (15), India, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Coco Vandeweghe, United States and Ashleigh Barty (13), Australia, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia and Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 6-2, 6-3.

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic and Ekaterina Makarova (6), Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinal

Christina McHale, United States and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Andrea Sestini Hlavackova (5), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia and Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Juniors Men's Singles

Second Round

Chun Hsin Tseng (1), Taiwan, def. Philip Henning, South Africa, 5-7, 6-1, 6-0.

Wojciech Marek, Poland, def. Emilio Nava, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Jonas Forejtek, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2.

Henry Von Der Schulenburg, Switzerland, def. Trey Hilderbrand, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Arthur Cazaux, France, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.

Cannon Kingsley, United States, def. Arnaud Bovy, Belgium, 6-1, 6-7, 6-4.

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, France, def. Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.

Daniel Michalski, Poland, def. Sebastian Baez (2), Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Singles

Second Round

Cori Gauff (1), United States, def. Selma Stefania Cadar, Romania, 6-2, 6-2.

Oksana Selekhmeteva, Russia, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 7-6, 6-4.

Xiyu Wang (3), China, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Lea Ma (16), United States, def. Lenka Stara, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-0.

Leylah Annie Fernandez (8), Canada, def. Mylene Halemai, France, 6-2, 6-2.

Taisya Pachkaleva, Russia, def. Kamilla Bartone, Latvia, 7-5, 6-2.

Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Daria Snigur, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-4.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (4), Colombia, def. Adrienn Nagy, Hungary, 6-4, 6-2.

Juniors Men's Doubles

First Round

Cannon Kingsley, United States and Andrew Fenty, United States, def. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, France and Valentin Royer, France, 6-3, 7-5.

Mateus De Carvalho Cardoso Alves, Brazil and Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina, def. Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic and Jonas Forejtek, Czech Republic, 6-3, 3-6, 10-4.

Govind Nanda, United States and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Aidan Mchugh, Britain and Timofey Skatov (4), Kazakhstan, 2-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Adrian Andreev, Bulgaria and Anton Matusevich, Britain, def. Alexander Lee, United States and Niroop Vallabhaneni, United States, 7-6, 1-6, 10-5.

Adam Neff, United States and Eliot Spizzirri, United States, def. Cezar Cretu, Moldova and Henry Von Der Schulenburg, Switzerland, 6-2, 7-6.

Filip Cristian Jianu, Romania and Deney Wassermann (8), Netherlands, def. Henri Squire, Germany and Justin Schlageter, Germany, 3-6, 6-0, 10-5.

Nick Hardt, Dominican Republic and Tristan Boyer (6), United States, def. Otto Virtanen, Finland and Yanki Erel, Turkey, 7-6, 6-3.

Trey Hilderbrand, United States and Drew Baird, United States, def. Nicolas Mejia, Colombia and Tyler Zink, United States, 7-6, 6-4.

Hugo Gaston, France and Clement Tabur (3), France, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States and Stefan Dostanic, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Daniel Michalski, Poland and Wojciech Marek, Poland, def. Martin Damm, Czech Republic and Toby Alex Kodat, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.

Harold Mayot, France and Arthur Cazaux, France, def. Dostanbek Tashbulatov, Kazakhstan and Philip Henning, South Africa, 6-3, 6-4.

Axel Nefve, United States and Emilio Nava, United States, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina and Facundo Diaz Acosta (2), Argentina, 6-3, 7-6.

Juniors Women's Doubles

First Round

Caty McNally, United States and Cori Gauff (1), United States, def. Hong Yi Cody Wong, Hong Kong and Thasaporn Naklo, Thailand, 6-1, 6-3.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia and Gabriella Price (7), United States, def. Yasmine Mansouri, France and Mylene Halemai, France, 7-5, 5-7, 10-6.

Clara Tauson, Denmark and Elisabetta Cocciaretto (4), Italy, def. Adrienn Nagy, Hungary and Maria Gabriela Rivera Corado, Guatemala, 6-1, 6-4.

Selma Stefania Cadar, Romania and Viktoriya Kanapatskaya, Belarus, def. Emma Jackson, United States and Kacie Harvey, United States, 6-7, 6-1, 10-8.

Sada Nahimana, Burundi and Margaryta Bilokin, Ukraine, def. Vanessa Ong, United States and Elysia Bolton, United States, 6-3, 7-6.

Joanna Garland, Taiwan and Moyuka Uchijima (5), Japan, def. Mariam Dalakishvili, Georgia and Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Thailand, 7-5, 6-0.

Clara Burel, France and Diane Parry (6), France, def. Weronika Falkowska, Poland and Stefania Rogozinska Dzik, Poland, 6-1, 6-3.

Elizabeth Mandlik, United States and Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Dasha Lopatetskaya, Ukraine and Oksana Selekhmeteva, Russia, 6-3, 7-6.

Naho Sato, Japan and Alexa Noel (3), United States, def. Violet Apisah, Papua New Guinea and Lulu Sun, Switzerland, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

Hurricane Tyra Black, United States and Lea Ma (8), United States, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia and Lenka Stara, Slovakia, 3-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Himari Sato, Japan and Qinwen Zheng, China, def. Mana Kawamura, Japan and Daria Snigur, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-1.

Natasha Subhash, United States and Katie Volynets, United States, def. Eleonora Molinaro, Luxembourg and Xiyu Wang (2), China, 6-2, 5-7, 10-2.