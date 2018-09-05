|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|120
|467
|111
|157
|.336
|JMartinez Bos
|132
|507
|103
|170
|.335
|Altuve Hou
|117
|459
|69
|146
|.318
|Segura Sea
|126
|518
|82
|163
|.315
|Merrifield KC
|134
|529
|69
|162
|.306
|MSmith TB
|118
|384
|51
|117
|.305
|Trout LAA
|120
|407
|88
|124
|.305
|Brantley Cle
|124
|497
|76
|151
|.304
|Wendle TB
|118
|410
|49
|123
|.300
|MDuffy TB
|116
|452
|50
|135
|.299
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 40; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 31; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 29.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 115; KDavis, Oakland, 106; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 96; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 93; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; Lowrie, Oakland, 86; NCruz, Seattle, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Stanton, New York, 84.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Severino, New York, 17-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 17-7; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Price, Boston, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-9; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5.