TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) announced that the government will allocate US$2 million in special funds in aid of medical and health services in the Pacific region.

The minister is visiting Taiwan’s Pacific ally, Nauru, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8 to attend the affiliated events of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), including the SDG 17 Roundtable, a conference hosted by Nauru President Baron Waqa.

Wu announced during the conference that the Taiwanese government will allocate US$2 million (NT$62 million) in special funds for a project that will send Taiwan’s medical teams to provide healthcare services in forum member states in the following year, according to a news statement issued by MOFA on Wednesday.

MOFA pointed out that the medical teams financed by the special funds will be distinct from the regular medical teams dispatched over the years by the Taiwanese government to the Pacific allies.

The project aims to deal with diseases or health problems unique to the Pacific island states, said MOFA, adding that the forum’s members in need of specific healthcare assistance can file an application to a Taiwanese embassy or representative office near their country.

The Pacific Islands Forum is a regional organization with 18 members, including Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan’s six Pacific allies.

Despite not being a member, Taiwan has taken part in the forum’s affiliated or side events as a “development partner” under the name of “Taiwan/ Republic of China” since 1993.

On the other hand, China has participated in the forum as a “dialogue partner.”