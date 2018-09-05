  1. Home
China points to other gains in hopes of easing US trade ire

By  Associated Press
2018/09/05 13:27
FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file photo, a staff member uses his smartphone in front of a billboard for Chinese cellphone maker Honor at the Global

In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, a visitor looks at a robotic manufacturing arm from Chinese robot maker Han's Robots at the World Robot Conference in Be

BEIJING (AP) — China is trying to defuse a spiraling tariff war with Washington over technology policy by highlighting gains in other trade-related areas.

The Cabinet press office invited The Associated Press to interview the head of the country's patent and copyright office, as part of government efforts to persuade Washington and other trading partners to tone down objections to Chinese industry policy.

The official, Shen Changyu, pointed to improvements in fighting violations, previously a target of complaints by the United States, Europe and other traders.

The interview coincided with a series of events organized by Chinese officials, including briefings for foreign reporters by economists and other researchers, seeking to change minds abroad.