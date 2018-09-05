From left in front row, Minister of Interior Ministry Sar Kheng, Prime Minister Hun Sen, National Assembly President Heng Samrin, King Norodom Sihamon
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni has presided over the opening of the new session of the National Assembly, whose 125 seats are filled by members of a single party following an election widely decried as unfair.
The lawmakers from the Cambodian People's Party are expected to confirm Hun Sen, who has held power for three decades, for another five-year term as prime minister on Thursday.
His party won a landslide victory in the July 29 general election.
The only credible opposition force, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, was disbanded last year by the courts in a move seen as politically motivated. The 19 other parties that contested the election were seen as either having trivial support or being promoted by the ruling party to foster the illusion of democratic choice.