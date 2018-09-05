Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|300—4
|8
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
Stanek, Wood (2), Beeks (4), Alvarado (6), D.Castillo (7), Kolarek (9), Romo (9) and Sucre, Ciuffo; Borucki, Petricka (7), Pannone (8), Guerrieri (9) and Jansen. W_Wood 1-1. L_Borucki 3-4. Sv_Romo (19).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|110—3
|5
|1
|Cleveland
|330
|110
|10x—9
|11
|1
D.Duffy, B.Smith (1), Newberry (4), Vasto (6), Maurer (7), Hammel (8) and Gallagher; Clevinger, O.Perez (7), Cimber (7), Hand (8), Allen (9) and R.Perez. W_Clevinger 11-7. L_D.Duffy 8-12. HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (11). Cleveland, Lindor (31), Diaz (1).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|000—2
|6
|0
|Texas
|000
|220
|00x—4
|9
|2
Heaney, Tazawa (7), H.Robles (8) and Briceno; Minor, Sadzeck (6), M.Perez (7), Martin (8), Leclerc (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Minor 11-7. L_Heaney 8-9. Sv_Leclerc (9). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (16). Texas, Beltre (9), Andrus (6).
___
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|001—2
|5
|0
|Houston
|400
|000
|10x—5
|10
|0
May, Stewart (2), Drake (7), Duffey (8) and Gimenez, Garver; Verlander, Pressly (8), Devenski (9), R.Osuna (9) and Maldonado. W_Verlander 14-9. L_May 3-1. Sv_R.Osuna (13). HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (4). Houston, Gurriel (10).
___
|Detroit
|051
|000
|020—8
|11
|1
|Chicago
|000
|300
|000—3
|8
|2
Liriano, Baez (6), Jimenez (8), Wilson (9) and Greiner; Giolito, Santiago (2), J.Gomez (5), Bummer (6), Burr (8), Vieira (9) and K.Smith, Narvaez. W_Liriano 4-9. L_Giolito 10-10. HRs_Detroit, Mahtook (6).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Boston
|000
|032
|000—5
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
Porcello, S.Wright (6), J.Kelly (7), Brasier (8), Hembree (9) and Leon; Newcomb, Carle (5), Jackson (6), K.Wright (7), Brach (9) and Suzuki, Rivera. W_Porcello 16-7. L_Newcomb 11-8. HRs_Atlanta, Suzuki (10).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|210—3
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|103
|200
|01x—7
|12
|1
Reed, Wisler (6), Lorenzen (7) and Barnhart; Musgrove, R.Rodriguez (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Musgrove 6-8. L_Reed 0-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett 2 (22). Pittsburgh, Marte (18).
___
|Philadelphia
|420
|110
|001—9
|9
|0
|Miami
|100
|020
|010—4
|11
|0
Arrieta, Neris (8), Neshek (9) and Ramos; Richards, Wittgren (2), Kinley (3), Guerra (4), Graves (6), Rucinski (8), Meyer (9) and Realmuto. W_Arrieta 10-9. L_Richards 3-8. HRs_Philadelphia, Cabrera (5), Santana (21). Miami, Realmuto 2 (20).
___
|St. Louis
|040
|003
|004—11
|10
|1
|Washington
|000
|041
|003—
|8
|9
|1
Gant, Webb (5), Ross (5), Hudson (7), Leone (8), Brebbia (9), Hicks (9) and Molina; Fedde, A.Williams (6), Cordero (6), Glover (7), Grace (8), Solis (9) and Severino, Wieters. W_Ross 8-9. L_A.Williams 0-1. Sv_Hicks (6). HRs_St. Louis, Wisdom (3), Ozuna 2 (18), Molina (17), DeJong (16). Washington, Difo (7).
___
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000—
|1
|5
|2
|Milwaukee
|010
|113
|32x—11
|11
|1
Montgomery, Kintzler (5), De La Rosa (6), Maples (6), Duensing (6), Norwood (7) and Contreras, T.Davis; Miley, Knebel (7), Lyles (8), Albers (9) and Kratz, Nottingham. W_Miley 3-2. L_Montgomery 4-5.
___
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|100—2
|8
|0
|Colorado
|010
|000
|50x—6
|10
|0
D.Rodriguez, Moronta (7), Blach (7), Dyson (7), C.Kelly (8) and Hundley; Marquez, Rusin (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters, Iannetta. W_Rusin 2-2. L_Moronta 5-2. HRs_San Francisco, Hernandez (15). Colorado, McMahon (5), Dahl (9).
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|2
|Arizona
|020
|000
|40x—6
|9
|0
Lucchesi, Stock (6), Maton (7), Strahm (7), Wick (8) and Hedges; Ray, Ziegler (7), Bradley (8), Hirano (9) and Mathis. W_Ray 5-2. L_Lucchesi 7-8.