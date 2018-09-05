  1. Home
With Emanuel out, others could get in race for Chicago mayor

By  Associated Press
2018/09/05 12:22
CHICAGO (AP) — Rahm Emanuel's surprise announcement that he won't seek another term as Chicago mayor clears the way for other top Democrats in the nation's third-largest city to enter the race.

Emanuel said Tuesday he was abandoning his plans to win a third term. The 58-year-old offered no reason for withdrawing just months before February's election.

With Emanuel out, there are no clear front-runners.

The twelve candidates declared to date include a former Chicago police superintendent, Garry McCarthy; a former Chicago public schools CEO, Paul Vallas; and Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown.

Among the establishment Democrats who political observers say could now consider running are Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and ex-U.S. Commerce Secretary Bill Daley.

Daley is the brother of Richard M. Daley, who Emanuel succeeded as mayor in 2011.