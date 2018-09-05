  1. Home
Philippine senator defies Duterte's arrest order in standoff

By  Associated Press
2018/09/05 12:04
Philippine opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV gestures during a hastily-called news conference at the Philippines Senate Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in s

Philippine opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV delivers his speech to refute the charges against him during the Philippine Senate session Tuesday,

Philippine opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, right, is congratulated by Sen. Panfilo Lacson following his speech to refute the charges against

Philippine opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV is escorted to his room following a hastily-called news conference at the Philippines Senate Tuesda

Philippine opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, center, is escorted to his room following a hastily-called news conference at the Philippines Senate

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine senator who is the president's fiercest critic in Congress has remained holed up in the Senate to avoid what he considers an illegal arrest after the president voided his amnesty as a rebel military officer.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV told reporters Wednesday after staying overnight at the Senate that his lawyers would file a petition to the Supreme Court to challenge the legality of President Rodrigo Duterte's proclamation voiding his 2011 amnesty for taking part in failed coup attempts years ago.

Duterte also ordered the Department of Justice and the military to pursue criminal and administrative complaints against Trillanes, a former navy officer.

Trillanes tells the police and military not to follow Duterte's "illegal order" for him to be arrested without any court warrant.