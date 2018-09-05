President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) slammed Beijing Tuesday for its intensified suppression efforts against Taiwan, saying that such efforts unilaterally alter the status quo and undermine cross-Taiwan Strait relations.



Maintaining the status quo is not a one-sided responsibility, but rather the shared responsibility of both sides, Tsai told a visiting Japanese delegation at the Presidential Office led by Yasuhiro Matsuda, professor of the Institute for Advanced Studies on Asia of the University of Tokyo.



Tsai emphasized her government's efforts and determination to maintain the status quo of cross-strait peace and stability, and that it will also firmly defend Taiwan's interests and values.



China's maneuvering of military aircraft and warships around the Taiwan Strait, the obstruction of Taiwan's participation in international venues, and poaching Taiwan's diplomatic allies are all efforts aimed at undermining the status quo and threatening regional peace and stability, she said.



The president thanked the delegation and the people of Japan for voicing support for Taiwan, especially following El Salvador's switching of diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in late August.



She said Taiwan looks forward to positive interaction with Japan, as the two countries have shared interests and both value freedom, democracy and human rights.



In the face of changes to the status quo in regional security, Taiwan and Japan need to engage in more exchanges and interaction to cope with the challenges, Tsai added.