Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 010 000 300—4 8 0 Toronto 000 000 000—0 3 1

Stanek, Wood (2), Beeks (4), Alvarado (6), D.Castillo (7), Kolarek (9), Romo (9) and Sucre, Ciuffo; Borucki, Petricka (7), Pannone (8), Guerrieri (9) and Jansen. W_Wood 1-1. L_Borucki 3-4. Sv_Romo (19).

___

Kansas City 000 100 110—3 5 1 Cleveland 330 110 10x—9 11 1

D.Duffy, B.Smith (1), Newberry (4), Vasto (6), Maurer (7), Hammel (8) and Gallagher; Clevinger, O.Perez (7), Cimber (7), Hand (8), Allen (9) and R.Perez. W_Clevinger 11-7. L_D.Duffy 8-12. HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (11). Cleveland, Lindor (31), Diaz (1).

___

Los Angeles 100 001 000—2 6 0 Texas 000 220 00x—4 9 2

Heaney, Tazawa (7), H.Robles (8) and Briceno; Minor, Sadzeck (6), M.Perez (7), Martin (8), Leclerc (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Minor 11-7. L_Heaney 8-9. Sv_Leclerc (9). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (16). Texas, Beltre (9), Andrus (6).

___

Minnesota 001 000 001—2 5 0 Houston 400 000 10x—5 10 0

May, Stewart (2), Drake (7), Duffey (8) and Gimenez, Garver; Verlander, Pressly (8), Devenski (9), R.Osuna (9) and Maldonado. W_Verlander 14-9. L_May 3-1. Sv_R.Osuna (13). HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (4). Houston, Gurriel (10).

___

Detroit 051 000 020—8 11 1 Chicago 000 300 000—3 8 2

Liriano, Baez (6), Jimenez (8), Wilson (9) and Greiner; Giolito, Santiago (2), J.Gomez (5), Bummer (6), Burr (8), Vieira (9) and K.Smith, Narvaez. W_Liriano 4-9. L_Giolito 10-10. HRs_Detroit, Mahtook (6).

___

INTERLEAGUE Boston 000 032 000—5 8 1 Atlanta 010 000 000—1 4 0

Porcello, S.Wright (6), Kelly (7), Brasier (8), Hembree (9) and Leon; Newcomb, Carle (5), Jackson (6), K.Wright (7), Brach (9) and Suzuki, Rivera. W_Porcello 16-7. L_Newcomb 11-8. HRs_Atlanta, Suzuki (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati 000 000 210—3 6 0 Pittsburgh 103 200 01x—7 12 1

Reed, Wisler (6), Lorenzen (7) and Barnhart; Musgrove, Rodriguez (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Musgrove 6-8. L_Reed 0-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett 2 (22). Pittsburgh, Marte (18).

___

Philadelphia 420 110 001—9 9 0 Miami 100 020 010—4 11 0

Arrieta, Neris (8), Neshek (9) and Ramos; Richards, Wittgren (2), Kinley (3), Guerra (4), Graves (6), Rucinski (8), Meyer (9) and Realmuto. W_Arrieta 10-9. L_Richards 3-8. HRs_Philadelphia, Cabrera (5), Santana (21). Miami, Realmuto 2 (20).

___

St. Louis 040 003 004—11 10 1 Washington 000 041 003— 8 9 1

Gant, Webb (5), Ross (5), Hudson (7), Leone (8), Brebbia (9), Hicks (9) and Molina; Fedde, A.Williams (6), Cordero (6), Glover (7), Grace (8), Solis (9) and Severino, Wieters. W_Ross 8-9. L_A.Williams 0-1. Sv_Hicks (6). HRs_St. Louis, Wisdom (3), Ozuna 2 (18), Molina (17), DeJong (16). Washington, Difo (7).

___

Chicago 010 000 000— 1 5 3 Milwaukee 010 113 32x—11 10 1

Montgomery, Kintzler (5), De La Rosa (6), Maples (6), Duensing (6), Norwood (7) and Contreras, T.Davis; Miley, Knebel (7), Lyles (8), Albers (9) and Kratz, Nottingham. W_Miley 3-2. L_Montgomery 4-5.