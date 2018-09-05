TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An amount of over NT$1.5 billion (US$48.36 million) has been earmarked to strengthen Taiwan’s cyber defense capabilities against attacks from China in the central government’s general budget for 2019, reports said Wednesday.

The proposal aims to address the ever-growing threat from hackers, who carried out an accumulated 230,000 cyber assaults last year alone at cabinet-level agencies, including the Office of the President, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the National Security Bureau, reported SETN.

According to the general budget proposal, NT$910 million will be set aside for cyber security reinforcement plans at the local government level (Ministry of the Interior), NT$370 million for “Cybersecurity Flagship Plan” (Ministry of Economic Affairs), NT$130 million for the establishment of a cybersecurity laboratory (National Communications Commission), and NT$10 million for cyber activity monitor center (Office of the President), reported Liberty Times.

An amount of NT$8.01 million will also be allocated by the Executive Yuan to promote anti-terrorism, international cooperation in border security, cyber policy enhancement, Taiwan-U.S. security dialogues, critical information infrastructure protection, as well as international cybersecurity and Black Hat meetings, according to the report.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a target of over 20,000 attacks on average every year, will dole out over NT$3.5 million in funds to implement a confidential communication systems and a cyber preparedness examination for embassies and representative offices of Taiwan in foreign countries.

To ward off election meddling from Chinese hackers, the Central Election Commission has also earmarked NT$1.5 million next year to conduct an examination aimed at reinforcing cybersecurity weaknesses, penetration tests, and other measures to prevent the theft of Taiwan’s private household information and to mitigate future data breaches, reported SETN.