By  Associated Press
2018/09/05 10:58
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 120 467 111 157 .336
JMartinez Bos 132 507 103 170 .335
Altuve Hou 116 455 69 146 .321
Segura Sea 125 513 82 163 .318
Trout LAA 119 404 88 124 .307
Merrifield KC 134 529 69 162 .306
MSmith TB 118 384 51 117 .305
Brantley Cle 124 497 76 151 .304
Wendle TB 118 410 49 123 .300
Andujar NYY 127 488 74 146 .299
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 40; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 31; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 29.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 115; KDavis, Oakland, 106; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 96; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 93; Bregman, Houston, 89; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; Lowrie, Oakland, 86; NCruz, Seattle, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Stanton, New York, 84.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Severino, New York, 17-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 17-7; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5; Verlander, Houston, 13-9.