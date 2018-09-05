Laura Cunningham, 10,left, Hunter Shows, center, and Brandon Perry, 10, right, watch the waves crash from Tropical Storm Gordon on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2
Manuel Arias walks with a guard dog, Toto, past boats that were dry-docked inland in preparation for Tropical Storm Gordon, expected to make landfall
Grass blows in the breeze in front of a boat that sunk from last year's Hurricane Nate, in advance of Tropical Storm Gordon, expected to make landfall
John Cunningham, left, and Hunter Shows, right, watch the waves crash from Tropical Storm Gordon on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Dauphin Island, Ala. (
Charles Bungart gets his boat out of the water as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Dauphin Island, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan An
Charles Bungart works to get his boat out of the water as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Dauphin Island, Ala. (AP Photo/D
Mitchell Nugent paddles a board toward waves near Crystal Beach as Tropical Storm Gordon churns the Gulf of Mexico in Destub, Fla., Tuesday Sept. 4, 2
Beach vendors load beach chairs on the beach in Biloxi, Miss., on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, as Tropical Storm Gordon heads toward the Mississippi coast.
Ken Graham, center, director of the National Hurricane Center speaks during a broadcast, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at the hurricane center in Miami. Boa
Sheets of rain and heavy clouds move into the city ahead of the landfall of Tropical Storm Gordon in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (Matthew
Krystal Flanagan, left, of Biloxi, Miss., and her son, Desmond Dentley, walk on the beach in Biloxi on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, as Tropical Storm Gordo
Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center speaks during a broadcast, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at the hurricane center in Miami. Boaters eva
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Gordon has begun hurling tropical storm-force winds onshore along the Alabama and western Florida Panhandle coastline.
The National Hurricane Center says the core of Tropical Storm Gordon was still about 75 miles (125 kilometers) southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi as of 7 p.m. CDT Tuesday. That's also about 70 miles (115 kilometers) south of Mobile, Alabama.
The Miami-based forecasting center says the storm could become a hurricane before expected landfall sometime Tuesday night along the north-central Gulf Coast.
Forecasters say Gordon, after some strengthening late Tuesday, now packs top sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph). It's moving to the northwest toward the coast at 14 mph (22 kph).
Hurricane Nate was the last hurricane to strike the U.S., making landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi, last October.