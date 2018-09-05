Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|300—4
|8
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
Stanek, Wood (2), Beeks (4), Alvarado (6), Castillo (7), Kolarek (9), Romo (9) and Sucre, Ciuffo; Borucki, Petricka (7), Pannone (8), Guerrieri (9) and Jansen. W_Wood 1-1. L_Borucki 3-4. Sv_Romo (19).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|110—3
|5
|1
|Cleveland
|330
|110
|10x—9
|11
|1
D.Duffy, B.Smith (1), Newberry (4), Vasto (6), Maurer (7), Hammel (8) and Gallagher; Clevinger, O.Perez (7), Cimber (7), Hand (8), Allen (9) and R.Perez. W_Clevinger 11-7. L_D.Duffy 8-12. HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (11). Cleveland, Lindor (31), Diaz (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|210—3
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|103
|200
|01x—7
|12
|1
Reed, Wisler (6), Lorenzen (7) and Barnhart; Musgrove, Rodriguez (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Musgrove 6-8. L_Reed 0-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett 2 (22). Pittsburgh, Marte (18).
___
|Philadelphia
|420
|110
|001—9
|9
|0
|Miami
|100
|020
|010—4
|11
|0
Arrieta, Neris (8), Neshek (9) and Ramos; Richards, Wittgren (2), Kinley (3), Guerra (4), Graves (6), Rucinski (8), Meyer (9) and Realmuto. W_Arrieta 10-9. L_Richards 3-8. HRs_Philadelphia, Cabrera (5), Santana (21). Miami, Realmuto 2 (20).