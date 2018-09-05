  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/05 10:37
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 010 000 300—4 8 0
Toronto 000 000 000—0 3 1

Stanek, Wood (2), Beeks (4), Alvarado (6), Castillo (7), Kolarek (9), Romo (9) and Sucre, Ciuffo; Borucki, Petricka (7), Pannone (8), Guerrieri (9) and Jansen. W_Wood 1-1. L_Borucki 3-4. Sv_Romo (19).

___

Kansas City 000 100 110—3 5 1
Cleveland 330 110 10x—9 11 1

D.Duffy, B.Smith (1), Newberry (4), Vasto (6), Maurer (7), Hammel (8) and Gallagher; Clevinger, O.Perez (7), Cimber (7), Hand (8), Allen (9) and R.Perez. W_Clevinger 11-7. L_D.Duffy 8-12. HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (11). Cleveland, Lindor (31), Diaz (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 000 000 210—3 6 0
Pittsburgh 103 200 01x—7 12 1

Reed, Wisler (6), Lorenzen (7) and Barnhart; Musgrove, Rodriguez (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Musgrove 6-8. L_Reed 0-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett 2 (22). Pittsburgh, Marte (18).

___

Philadelphia 420 110 001—9 9 0
Miami 100 020 010—4 11 0

Arrieta, Neris (8), Neshek (9) and Ramos; Richards, Wittgren (2), Kinley (3), Guerra (4), Graves (6), Rucinski (8), Meyer (9) and Realmuto. W_Arrieta 10-9. L_Richards 3-8. HRs_Philadelphia, Cabrera (5), Santana (21). Miami, Realmuto 2 (20).