TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Friday Sept. 7, some of the future’s greatest chefs from across the world will be visiting Taiwan to participate in the final of the Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs Competition.



The event is being hosted by the Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health in Keelung, of northern Taiwan. Twenty-two chefs, between the ages of 22 and 26 will compete in a culinary competition to prepare the best meal for judges using the same stock of ingredients as their competitors.

The young chefs must prepare a three course meal for four that includes an appetizer, main course and a dessert. It is a “black box” competition, meaning that none of the ingredients will be known to contestants before they are revealed at the start of the competition.

The competition tests the young chefs ability to respond quickly and creatively under pressure. According to Liberty Times, the contestants must serve their first course within three and half hours of the competition’s start, with the second and third courses arriving at 15 minute intervals after the first.



The Mayor of Keelung Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) welcomed the chefs and distinguished guests to Taiwan at a press event on Sept. 4, and said that Keelung’s diverse array of delicious seafood dishes would be promoted with the international visitors at the competition.



According to CNA, the Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs Competition, which promotes culinary achievement among young professional chefs, began in 1977 and is organized by La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, which claims to be the “oldest international gastronomic society” in the world.

The champion of the competition will be announced at the Far East Hotel in Keelung on Sept. 8.