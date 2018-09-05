|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|95
|44
|.683
|—
|New York
|86
|52
|.623
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|75
|63
|.543
|19½
|Toronto
|62
|76
|.449
|32½
|Baltimore
|40
|98
|.290
|54½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|78
|60
|.565
|—
|Minnesota
|63
|74
|.460
|14½
|Chicago
|56
|82
|.406
|22
|Detroit
|55
|83
|.399
|23
|Kansas City
|46
|92
|.333
|32
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|85
|53
|.616
|—
|Oakland
|83
|56
|.597
|2½
|Seattle
|77
|61
|.558
|8
|Los Angeles
|67
|71
|.486
|18
|Texas
|60
|78
|.435
|25
___
|Monday's Games
Boston 8, Atlanta 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2
Houston 4, Minnesota 1
Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1
Seattle 2, Baltimore 1
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3
Boston at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Boston (Velazquez 7-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 7-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 17-7), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-4) at Toronto (Borucki 3-3), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 9-8) at Texas (Colon 7-11), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-9) at Houston (Valdez 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-6) at Oakland (Fiers 10-6), 10:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 4-13) at Seattle (Leake 8-9), 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.