TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Renowned Taiwanese cellist Chang Cheng-chieh (張正傑) announced that he will join Yu opera (豫劇) diva Wang Hai-Ling (王海玲) to perform at the 2018 Kinmen Tunnel Music Festival, dispelling fears the performance may be scrapped due to a wrist injury he sustained from a cycling incident.

Entering its 10th year, the music fest was first held at the Zhaishan Tunnel (翟山坑道) in 2009 to mark the 60th anniversary of the Battle of Guningtou (古寧頭戰役) in Kinmen, a group of islands governed by Taiwan.

The tunnel struck the cellist as a perfect “amplifier” during a trip to the tourist attraction, which was when he started floating the idea of holding a concert there to take advantage of the natural sound reinforcement system. The plan finally became a reality thanks to an opportunity presented to him by Kinmen National Park Administration Office to curate an outdoor event, reported CNA.

In a press conference announcing the concert on Sept. 3, Chang played Bach Cello Suite No. 5 Sarabande in a recital, a composition which featured in his first performance at the Kinmen Tunnel Music Festival. He also played Taiwanese folk song “Such a life” (一隻鳥仔哮啾啾), joking that the song reflected his feelings the moment he got hurt falling off his bicycle when traveling in Vienna in July.

Wang Hai-ling, who started her career as a Yu opera performer in the marine corps at the age of eight, said that this festival will be the first time for her to sing so close to water on a bamboo raft. Looking forward to the concert, Wang believes the natural backdrop serves to complement her voice wonderfully.

The festival will also bring together a diverse group of musicians including Taiwanese soprano Mewas Lin (林惠珍), Taiwanese-Malaysian tenor Chiu Yue-jen (丘越仁), bamboo flute musician Novia Wu (吳佳蓁), and a number of violinists and violists, wrote CNA.

The 10th edition of 2018 Kinmen Tunnel Music Festival will be staged Nov. 3 and Nov. 4. Online registration opens on Sept. 6 with an admission fee of NT$200 (US$6.4).



Photo by CNA



Zhishan Tunnel (Photo by Tourism Bureau)