SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As North Korea prepares for a massive parade Sunday, worry is rising in South Korea that a tentative, hard-won detente is starting to slip away.

North Korea will use the celebration for the 70th anniversary of its national founding to glorify Kim Jong Un as a leader who's standing up for a powerful nation surrounded by enemies.

Senior Chinese official Li Zhanshu will also attend the parade, which would underscore China's role as an important player in efforts to solve the nuclear crisis. That's a role South Korean President Moon Jae-in covets, and a key reason why pressure will be intense when he goes to North Korea this month to meet with Kim.