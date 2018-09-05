  1. Home
  2. World

North Korean parade a tricky prelude to inter-Korean summit

By  Associated Press
2018/09/05 09:51
FILE- in this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in raise their hands after signin

FILE- in this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in raise their hands after signin

FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, U.S. resident Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-In, left, in the Oval Office of the Whi

FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, U.S. resident Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-In, left, in the Oval Office of the Whi

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2018, file photo, South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during a ceremony to celebrate the Korean Liberation Da

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2018, file photo, South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during a ceremony to celebrate the Korean Liberation Da

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As North Korea prepares for a massive parade Sunday, worry is rising in South Korea that a tentative, hard-won detente is starting to slip away.

North Korea will use the celebration for the 70th anniversary of its national founding to glorify Kim Jong Un as a leader who's standing up for a powerful nation surrounded by enemies.

Senior Chinese official Li Zhanshu will also attend the parade, which would underscore China's role as an important player in efforts to solve the nuclear crisis. That's a role South Korean President Moon Jae-in covets, and a key reason why pressure will be intense when he goes to North Korea this month to meet with Kim.