NEW YORK (AP) — With J.D. Salinger's centennial coming next year, the big news so far is that his publisher is planning to celebrate it.

Little, Brown and Company announced Tuesday that new editions of "The Catcher in the Rye" and his three other books would be released in November. Little, Brown says nationwide events will be announced later this year. The anniversary editions will include paperbacks with new covers and a bound set of unjacketed hardcovers. Little, Brown did not mention any releases of books Salinger reportedly left unpublished at the time of his death in 2010.

In his lifetime, Salinger spurned publicity, anniversaries and reissues. In a statement Tuesday, son Matt Salinger said the author despised "culturally mandated celebrations." But he added that his father "loved his readers."