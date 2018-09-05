SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Local media report that a South Korean presidential delegation has left for North Korea for talks to arrange a summit planned later this month and help rescue faltering nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.

It's unclear whether the envoys will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before returning later Wednesday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said his envoys are going to North Korea at a "very important time" that could determine the prospects for lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Seoul is trying to persuade Washington and Pyongyang to cooperate and overcome a growing dispute over sequencing on North Korean denuclearization.

Seoul is also pushing for a declaration to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War, ideally during the U.N. General Assembly later in September.