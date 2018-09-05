WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--US OPEN

NEW YORK — Defending champion Sloane Stephens is eliminated by Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-3 in the U.S. Open quarterfinals. Juan Martin del Potro defeats John Isner. Also, Serena Williams plays Karolina Pliskova, and men's defending champ Rafael Nadal faces Dominic Thiem. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 610 words, photos. Will be updated.

TEN--US OPEN-MEN

NEW YORK — Former champion Juan Martin del Potro moves into the U.S. Open semifinals for a second straight year after beating John Isner in four sets. Del Potro could face Rafael Nadal in a third consecutive Grand Slam. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 800 words, photos. Will be updated.

— With:

— TEN--US OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

FBN--KAEPERNICK-NIKE

An endorsement deal between Nike and Colin Kaepernick is prompting a flood of debate online as sports fans react to the apparel giant backing an athlete known mainly for starting a wave of protests among NFL players against police brutality, racial inequality and other social issues. By Rob Maaddi. SENT: 870 words, photos.

— With:

— KAEPERKICK-NIKE-WHY DO IT — Good for business? Nike gets political with Kaepernick ad. By Mike Anderson. SENT: 860 words, photos.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — Doping cases in Russia have almost doubled this year as athletes come under more scrutiny. RUSADA has detected 113 potential breaches of doping rules in the first eight months of 2018 — almost double the 59 it found in all of 2017. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 390 words.

GLF--RYDER CUP

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania — Tiger Woods is returning to the Ryder Cup as a player for the first time in six years. Phil Mickelson will set a Ryder Cup record by playing for the 12th straight time. They join Bryson DeChambeau, the hottest player in golf, as three of the American wild-card selections. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 860 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-MANI

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's new cricket chairman says he will continue to push his country's case at the ICC dispute committee over archrival India pulling out of two bilateral series. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 320 words, photos.

SOC--DENMARK-PAY DISPUTE

Denmark patches together a new squad and an interim coach to fulfil the national team's obligations for upcoming matches against Slovakia and Wales amid a pay dispute involving its best players. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY-MUSIC

FLORENCE, Italy — Italy coach Roberto Mancini is trying something new to motivate his players: Music during trainings. SENT: 430 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— CYC--SPANISH VUELTA — Viviani wins another Vuelta stage, Yates keeps overall lead. SENT: 290 words, photos.

— SOC--COLOMBIA-COACH — Colombia coach Pekerman exits after 6 years and 2 World Cups. By Jairo Anchique. SENT: 220 words, photos.

— SOC--BECKHAM-COURT CASE — David Beckham challenges speeding charge on technicality. SENT: 130 words, photos.

