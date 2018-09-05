WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he wants to "reset" strained relations with Pakistan when he travels to the South Asian nation on Wednesday and meets with its new prime minister.

Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan, a longtime critic of the U.S., and powerful army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Trump administration has cut military aid over dissatisfaction with Pakistan's commitment to assisting the U.S. strategy for pressuring the Afghan Taliban, whose leaders use Pakistan as a sanctuary.

Pompeo told reporters traveling on his plane that he hopes "we can turn the page and begin to make progress but there are real expectations. We need Pakistan to seriously engage to help us get to the reconciliation we need in Afghanistan."

After Pakistan, Pompeo travels to India.