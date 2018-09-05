The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending September 2, 2018:

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Donut County, Annapurna Interactive

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. PlantSnap Plant Identification, PlantSnap, Inc.

7. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

8. iSchedule, HotSchedules

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Sky Guide, Fifth Star Labs LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

2. Hello Stars, Fastone Games

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

4. Remind: School Communication, remind101

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Go Fish!, Kwalee

9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

10. Merge Plane - Best Idle Game, Gaga Games

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Notability, Ginger Labs

3. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Donut County, Annapurna Interactive

6. XtraMath, XtraMath

7. Fantasy Football Draft Kit '18, Roto Sports, Inc.

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Teen Titans Go! Figure, Cartoon Network

10. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

2. Go Fish!, Kwalee

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

4. Hello Stars, Fastone Games

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Creative Destruction, Yuan Zuo

7. Hole.io, Voodoo

8. Fortnite, Epic Games

9. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

10. Google Chrome, Google, Inc.

