BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the primary election in Massachusetts (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Elections officials say voter turnout in Boston is running ahead of the last statewide primary four years ago.

As of midafternoon Tuesday, about 50,000 people had cast ballots, or a little more than 12 percent of the city's registered voters. In 2014, about 33,000 people had voted in Boston as of that same time.

Voters in Massachusetts are deciding who advances to the November general election to run for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and a slew of other offices.

One of the closest watched contests in Tuesday's primary pits longtime incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano against Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley. If elected, she'd be the first black woman Massachusetts has sent to Congress.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, a moderate seeking a second term, faces conservative Springfield minister Scott Lively. Jay Gonzalez and Robert Massie are competing in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Three Republicans are seeking their party's nomination to oppose Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in November. Warren is unopposed in the primary.