BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia coach Jose Pekerman resigned after six years and two World Cups.

Colombia Football Federation president Ramon Jesurun confirmed the move on Tuesday.

Pekerman led Colombia to its first World Cup in 16 years, in 2014 in Brazil, and the team reached the quarterfinals.

He qualified Colombia again for the World Cup in Russia, where the team was knocked out in the round of 16 by England in a penalty shootout.

Jesurun said last week he hoped the 69-year-old Pekerman would lead the team's effort to qualify for the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

Former Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio was favored to succeed Pekerman, but he signed a deal with Paraguay on Monday.

