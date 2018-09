MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials of a state in southern Mexico say the pilot flying a small single-engine plane suffered mechanical problems, staged an emergency landing on a highway, hit a truck, flipped the plane — and escaped uninjured.

The Guerrero state government issued photos of the plane lying on its back near the resort of Acapulco.

The 21-year-old pilot had taken off from a flight school in Acapulco for a training flight.