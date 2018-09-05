  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/09/05 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 264.80 265.40 256.45 258.35 Down 6.55
Oct 265.20 266.30 256.70 259.00 Down 6.65
Nov 265.05 266.00 257.55 259.65 Down 6.80
Dec 266.75 268.00 258.00 260.20 Down 6.90
Jan 267.35 267.80 259.55 261.30 Down 6.85
Feb 260.15 261.95 260.15 261.95 Down 6.80
Mar 268.40 269.70 260.30 262.35 Down 6.80
Apr 263.85 263.85 262.75 263.20 Down 6.75
May 270.50 270.60 261.80 263.85 Down 6.65
Jun 264.25 264.70 264.25 264.70 Down 6.60
Jul 270.35 270.45 263.40 265.25 Down 6.55
Aug 270.95 270.95 266.05 266.05 Down 6.50
Sep 273.00 273.00 265.00 266.55 Down 6.40
Oct 269.40 269.40 267.35 267.35 Down 6.40
Nov 267.75 Down 6.35
Dec 269.60 269.60 268.00 268.00 Down 6.35
Jan 268.60 Down 6.35
Feb 269.00 Down 6.35
Mar 269.40 269.40 268.95 269.30 Down 6.30
Apr 269.85 Down 6.25
May 270.35 Down 6.20
Jun 270.75 Down 6.20
Jul 271.05 Down 6.20
Aug 271.25 Down 6.20
Sep 271.45 Down 6.20
Dec 271.60 Down 6.20
Mar 271.65 Down 6.20
May 271.70 Down 6.20
Jul 271.75 Down 6.20
Sep 271.80 Down 6.20
Dec 271.85 Down 6.20
Mar 271.90 Down 6.20
May 271.95 Down 6.20
Jul 272.00 Down 6.20
Sep 272.05 Down 6.20
Dec 272.10 Down 6.20
Mar 272.15 Down 6.20
May 272.20 Down 6.20
Jul 272.25 Down 6.20