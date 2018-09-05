New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|264.80
|265.40
|256.45
|258.35 Down 6.55
|Oct
|265.20
|266.30
|256.70
|259.00 Down 6.65
|Nov
|265.05
|266.00
|257.55
|259.65 Down 6.80
|Dec
|266.75
|268.00
|258.00
|260.20 Down 6.90
|Jan
|267.35
|267.80
|259.55
|261.30 Down 6.85
|Feb
|260.15
|261.95
|260.15
|261.95 Down 6.80
|Mar
|268.40
|269.70
|260.30
|262.35 Down 6.80
|Apr
|263.85
|263.85
|262.75
|263.20 Down 6.75
|May
|270.50
|270.60
|261.80
|263.85 Down 6.65
|Jun
|264.25
|264.70
|264.25
|264.70 Down 6.60
|Jul
|270.35
|270.45
|263.40
|265.25 Down 6.55
|Aug
|270.95
|270.95
|266.05
|266.05 Down 6.50
|Sep
|273.00
|273.00
|265.00
|266.55 Down 6.40
|Oct
|269.40
|269.40
|267.35
|267.35 Down 6.40
|Nov
|267.75 Down 6.35
|Dec
|269.60
|269.60
|268.00
|268.00 Down 6.35
|Jan
|268.60 Down 6.35
|Feb
|269.00 Down 6.35
|Mar
|269.40
|269.40
|268.95
|269.30 Down 6.30
|Apr
|269.85 Down 6.25
|May
|270.35 Down 6.20
|Jun
|270.75 Down 6.20
|Jul
|271.05 Down 6.20
|Aug
|271.25 Down 6.20
|Sep
|271.45 Down 6.20
|Dec
|271.60 Down 6.20
|Mar
|271.65 Down 6.20
|May
|271.70 Down 6.20
|Jul
|271.75 Down 6.20
|Sep
|271.80 Down 6.20
|Dec
|271.85 Down 6.20
|Mar
|271.90 Down 6.20
|May
|271.95 Down 6.20
|Jul
|272.00 Down 6.20
|Sep
|272.05 Down 6.20
|Dec
|272.10 Down 6.20
|Mar
|272.15 Down 6.20
|May
|272.20 Down 6.20
|Jul
|272.25 Down 6.20