BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2332 Down 4 Sep 2290 2335 2290 2335 Up 12 Oct 2332 Down 4 Dec 2285 2336 2275 2332 Down 4 Mar 2299 2343 2282 2339 Down 3 May 2303 2351 2293 2347 Down 1 Jul 2310 2354 2302 2352 Down 3 Sep 2320 2359 2309 2356 Down 6 Dec 2330 2364 2317 2361 Down 8 Mar 2343 2369 2328 2369 Down 9 May 2334 2373 2334 2373 Down 9 Jul 2383 Down 9