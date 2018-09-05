  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/09/05 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2332 Down 4
Sep 2290 2335 2290 2335 Up 12
Oct 2332 Down 4
Dec 2285 2336 2275 2332 Down 4
Mar 2299 2343 2282 2339 Down 3
May 2303 2351 2293 2347 Down 1
Jul 2310 2354 2302 2352 Down 3
Sep 2320 2359 2309 2356 Down 6
Dec 2330 2364 2317 2361 Down 8
Mar 2343 2369 2328 2369 Down 9
May 2334 2373 2334 2373 Down 9
Jul 2383 Down 9