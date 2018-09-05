BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2332
|Down
|4
|Sep
|2290
|2335
|2290
|2335
|Up
|12
|Oct
|2332
|Down
|4
|Dec
|2285
|2336
|2275
|2332
|Down
|4
|Mar
|2299
|2343
|2282
|2339
|Down
|3
|May
|2303
|2351
|2293
|2347
|Down
|1
|Jul
|2310
|2354
|2302
|2352
|Down
|3
|Sep
|2320
|2359
|2309
|2356
|Down
|6
|Dec
|2330
|2364
|2317
|2361
|Down
|8
|Mar
|2343
|2369
|2328
|2369
|Down
|9
|May
|2334
|2373
|2334
|2373
|Down
|9
|Jul
|2383
|Down
|9