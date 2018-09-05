LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a bystander accidentally killed by police when they tried to stop a gunman from entering a Los Angeles grocery store is blasting newly released video, saying it's crafted to paint officers in the best light.

The Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday released more footage of the July 21 shooting, showing officers chasing suspect Gene Atkins after they say he shot his grandmother and kidnapped his girlfriend.

The video includes about six minutes of footage from the 14-minute car chase, the ensuing shootout with police outside a Trader Joe's and an hourslong hostage standoff inside the store.

Lawyers representing the family of the store manager killed by police call the video a "slanted public relations piece."

A department spokesman didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.