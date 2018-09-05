Vuelta a Espana Results

|Tuesday
|La Covatilla, Spain
|10th Stage
1. Elia Viviani, Italy, Quick-Step Floors, 4:08:08.
2. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
3. Giacomo Nizzolo, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
4. Nelson Soto, Colombia, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, same time.
5. Marc Sarreau, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
6. Danny van Poppel, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.
7. Ivan Garcia, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
8. Jon Aberasturi, Spain, Euskadi Basque Country-Murias, same time.
9. Simone Consonni, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
10. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
11. Tom Van Asbroeck, Belgium, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.
12. Tosh Van der Sande, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, same time.
13. Nacer Bouhanni, France, Cofidis, same time.
14. Lluis Mas, Spain, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, same time.
15. Ryan Gibbons, South Africa, Dimension Data, same time.
|Also
24. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, same time.
38. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, same time.
51. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
72. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
|Overall Standings
|(Through 10 stages)
1. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 41:03:00.
2. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, :01 behind.
3. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, :14.
4. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, :16.
5. Jon Izagirre, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, :17.
6. Tony Gallopin, France, AG2R La Mondiale, :24.
7. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, :27.
8. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First-Drapac, :32.
9. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, :43.
10. George Bennett, New Zealand, LottoNL-Jumbo, :47.
|Also
16. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 2:33.