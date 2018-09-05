NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Bannon's invitation to speak at a festival hosted by The Economist is still on.

The magazine announced Tuesday that Bannon would be speaking, as scheduled, during The Economist's "Open Future" gathering later this month. He will be interviewed in New York by Editor-In-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes.

Beddoes said in a statement that Bannon's far right viewpoint was "antithetical to the liberal values" of The Economist. But Beddoes added that she thought a free exchange of ideas was more important.

On Monday, New Yorker Editor David Remnick withdrew an invitation for Bannon to speak at the magazine's festival next month after facing widespread criticism.