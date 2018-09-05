MOABI REGIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a second person killed in a Colorado River collision of two boats has been found and that the search continues for two others still missing.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Kingman, Arizona, says the body of 50-year-old Brian Grabowski of Tulare, California, was found Tuesday, a day after the body of 51-year-old Christine Lewis of Visalia, California, was found in the river along the California-Arizona border.

They were among more than a dozen people ejected from two boats in the crash Saturday night. Both boats sank, and passing boaters pulled crash victims from the water.

Nine people were injured.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.