KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City signed a quartet of its All-Star players, including longtime star Graham Zusi and defender Matt Besler, to multi-year contract extensions on Tuesday.

Midfielders Roger Espinoza and Ilie Sanchez also signed extensions, ensuring that four of the club's most popular and important players will remain its foundation for at least the next couple years. Terms were not disclosed.

Besler and Zusi joined the club in the 2009 draft, and quickly became stars not only of Sporting KC but also the U.S. national team. Espinoza has represented Honduras in the World Cup and Olympics, while Sanchez joined the club last year and has started 68 of 69 games across all competitions.

Sporting KC is currently 13-7-6 and third in the Western Conference.