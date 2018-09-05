BERMILLO DE SAYAGO, Spain (AP) — Italian cyclist Elia Viviani won his second Spanish Vuelta stage on Tuesday, while Simon Yates retained the leader's red jersey despite a punctured tire.

Viviani, who also won the third stage, outsprinted Peter Sagan in the final meters to comfortably win the 177-kilometer (110-mile) flat 10th stage from Salamanca to Bermillo de Sayago.

Yates had a puncture with about 15 kilometers to go but was able to rejoin the pack and maintain his one-second lead over Alejandro Valverde. Adam Yates, Simon's twin, was among the riders who stayed behind to lead him back to the peloton.

Nairo Quintana, third overall, also had a puncture late in the stage, but recovered to remain 14 seconds behind Yates.

Tuesday's stage came after the Vuelta's first rest day.

On Wednesday, riders will face a 208-kilometer (129-mile) hilly route from Mombuey to Ribeira Sacra.

The Grand Tour race ends on Sept. 16 in Madrid.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports