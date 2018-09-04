NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The extreme heat policy is in effect for a second consecutive day at the U.S. Open.

A 10-minute break will be allowed between the second and third sets of women's singles matches if either player requests one. For men's singles matches, the break would come between the third and fourth sets.

The policy is a rule on the women's tour but not the men's. U.S. Open officials began putting it in play last week, when temperatures first soared into the mid-90s. The policy was in place Tuesday through Thursday.

It was 86 degrees just before the start of Tuesday's quarterfinal between Anastasija Sevastova and defending champion Sloane Stevens on Arthur Ashe Stadium, with temperatures again expected to rise through the 90s.

____

11:30 a.m.

Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens can give the United States two U.S. Open semifinalists, a year after an all-American women's final four.

And for the first time since 2006, the host country can have a man there, too.

Williams and Stephens first have to win quarterfinal matches Tuesday. Defending champion Stephens is up first on Arthur Ashe Stadium, facing No. 19 seed Anastasija Sevastova in a rematch of Stephens' three-set victory in the same round at Flushing Meadows last year.

Williams, seeded 17th, meets the last player to beat her at the U.S. Open. Karolina Pliskova, the No. 8 seed, knocked off Williams in the 2016 semifinals before the 23-time Grand Slam champion missed last year's tournament, when she gave birth.

On the men's side, defending champion Rafael Nadal faces Dominic Thiem at night in a rematch of Nadal's French Open victory, and 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro plays John Isner in the other quarterfinal.

If Isner wins, he would be the first American in the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2006.

___

