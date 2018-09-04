  1. Home
Wives of convicted Myanmar reporters shocked by sentences

By  Associated Press
2018/09/04 23:53
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The wives of two Myanmar reporters for the Reuters news agency sentenced to seven years' imprisonment for possessing state secrets say they were shocked by the court's decision.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were sentenced Monday in proceedings that were widely decried as unfair. They had reported about the army's brutal counterinsurgency campaign that drove 700,000 members of the Muslim Rohingya minority to flee to Bangladesh. The subject is sensitive in Myanmar because of worldwide condemnation of the military's human rights abuses, which it denies.

Wa Lone's wife, Pan Ei Mon, said at a news conference Tuesday that she never expected such a harsh punishment "because everyone knows that they didn't do anything wrong."

Kyaw Soe Oo's wife, Chit Su, said she felt like a "crazy person."