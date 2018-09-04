WASHINGTON (AP) — The judge in Paul Manafort's next criminal trial has decided not to sequester the jury who will decide whether the former Trump campaign chairman acted as an unregistered foreign agent on behalf of Ukrainian interests.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson says jurors will be allowed to go about their regular lives during the trial, making it important that they avoid discussing the case or watching any media coverage. Jackson says jurors should even turn off the push notifications on their phones.

Jackson made the comments as about 125 jurors assembled Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Washington to fill out lengthy questionnaires.

Ultimately, 12 jurors and at least three alternates will hear the case. The trial, starting later this month, is expected to last three to four weeks.