Pakistan drops allrounders Hafeez and Wasim

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has dropped all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and the unfit Imad Wasim for this month's Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Hafeez was part of Pakistan's squad which whitewashed Zimbabwe 5-0 in its last ODI series but didn't feature in any of the playing elevens.

All-rounder Wasim, who is also a left-arm spinner, has not played in any of the three formats since injuring his knee last year. He failed a fitness test and despite given one more opportunity couldn't pass the test on Tuesday just before the squad for the Asia Cup was announced.

The selectors have included two uncapped players - opening batsman Shan Masood and 18-year-old fast bowler Shaheen Afridi - in the 16-member squad.

Masood, who has played 12 test matches, has impressed the selectors in the recent domestic competition, scoring three centuries and five half centuries.

The squad is loaded with six fast bowlers with experienced Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali leading a group that also includes Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan and Afridi.

In the absence of Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Sohail could shoulder the spin responsibilities with Shadab Khan and experienced Shoaib Malik.

Pakistan will play against a qualifier in its opening Asia Cup match on Sept. 16 before taking on arch-rivals India in the group game on Sept. 19.

____=

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi