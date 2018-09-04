COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has scrambled together a new squad and an interim coach to fulfil the national team's obligations for upcoming matches against Slovakia and Wales amid a pay dispute with its best players.

The Danish soccer association, known as the DBU, says former national team midfielder John Jensen will take charge for the friendly with Slovakia in Bratislava on Wednesday.

The DBU says the names of the players will be published later Tuesday. They are set to come from the country's lower leagues, with Danish media reporting some futsal players could also be called up.

Negotiations have collapsed between Denmark's players' union and the DBU over a new collective agreement regarding commercial rights, meaning players from the original squad — including Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel — were sent back to their clubs on Monday.

Denmark plays Wales in a UEFA Nations League group game on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports