Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival under moonlight at the first organic farm in East Taiwan

Luoshan Village where the event will take place is an organic farming village

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/04 20:49

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Management Office announced on Sept. 4 that it is going to hold a two-day camping activity to celebrate the arrival of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hualien County.

As the Mid-Autumn Festival is soon to arrive with just 20 days to go, the Hualien County government welcomed people to enjoy the full-moon day under the abundant natural scenery of Luoshan Village, which is the first organic farming village in Taiwan, reported CNA

Located in Fuli Township, Hualien County, Luoshan Village has 200 hectares of paddy field, a unique geographical condition and the most important thing is that all villagers agreed to build the non-pesticide farm together. The village is also a popular tourist attraction when visiting Hualien County.

With an immense panoramic view of the organic farm, quiet and comfortable environment and tourism accommodations provided by villagers, the director of the East Rift Valley Lin Wei-ling (林維玲) said that Luoshan Village is an ideal place to conduct an outdoor celebration party for the Mid-Autumn Fest featuring interesting activities such as a running event, nighttime observation, and a BBQ to enjoy a relaxing vacation day.

People are welcome to sign up for the event with registration starting from Sep. 4 until 5 pm on Sept. 17. Details of the event can be found on the official website of the East Rift Valley.
