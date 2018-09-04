Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 4, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SW;8;79%;55%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;113;90;Sunny and very warm;108;89;NE;9;29%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;99;70;Sunny and breezy;97;69;W;17;38%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and humid;84;71;Mostly sunny, humid;83;71;W;9;69%;21%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;75;60;Spotty showers;73;59;N;7;84%;92%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;63;47;Partly sunny;65;49;E;5;67%;30%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;90;55;Sunny and nice;86;59;ESE;6;16%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;61;43;Inc. clouds;61;42;ENE;10;59%;33%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;73;47;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;ENE;8;48%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;93;72;Sunny;91;73;W;7;43%;15%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A passing shower;56;48;A shower or two;59;49;S;10;62%;66%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;110;77;Sunny and very warm;109;76;WNW;7;18%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;90;73;High clouds;92;73;S;5;59%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;83;67;Mostly cloudy;84;67;W;9;57%;12%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;WSW;8;75%;69%;10

Barcelona, Spain;A strong t-storm;81;70;Partly sunny;82;70;N;10;72%;67%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;Sunny and very warm;88;66;SSW;9;44%;1%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;80;58;A shower or t-storm;76;60;W;6;77%;66%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;Some sun, pleasant;77;57;ENE;5;58%;11%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;66;47;Mostly cloudy;65;48;SE;6;72%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;48;Sunny and pleasant;85;50;S;6;33%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;A heavy thunderstorm;72;60;A shower or t-storm;77;56;N;12;66%;56%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;73;60;Spotty showers;75;60;NW;3;77%;88%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;86;62;A shower or t-storm;79;61;NE;4;65%;66%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;71;60;A t-storm, warmer;78;60;N;5;72%;66%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;66;53;Mostly cloudy;70;56;N;12;66%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Increasing clouds;87;65;A shower in the a.m.;88;64;NW;5;35%;59%;11

Busan, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;86;68;Mostly sunny;84;67;WNW;10;59%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;100;76;Warm with sunshine;98;75;N;7;36%;1%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;A bit of p.m. rain;61;49;Overcast, showers;56;42;NW;13;68%;87%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;82;68;A thunderstorm;80;67;SE;4;66%;63%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;97;81;Clouds and sun;95;81;S;6;66%;12%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;66;NNW;9;70%;91%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;88;77;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;SSW;9;71%;33%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;69;54;Sunny and pleasant;71;57;NW;4;70%;43%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;87;80;Clouds and sun;87;79;WSW;5;80%;44%;12

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;87;74;A t-storm around;92;75;ENE;6;67%;53%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with clearing;88;70;Showers around;82;70;SE;8;91%;88%;4

Delhi, India;A bit of a.m. rain;88;79;A t-storm in spots;90;81;SE;6;80%;55%;3

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;81;56;Cooler;71;54;SSW;6;75%;69%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;94;79;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;SE;8;72%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;93;70;Some sun, pleasant;90;70;SE;7;56%;6%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;62;46;Mostly cloudy;64;48;WNW;8;77%;67%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;92;58;Sunny and pleasant;88;58;NNE;6;19%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;80;68;Mostly sunny, nice;80;67;W;11;73%;1%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;77;Partial sunshine;93;78;SE;4;73%;48%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun;85;59;Mostly sunny;84;60;ENE;8;33%;3%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;89;76;Clouds and sun;88;75;ENE;9;73%;63%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;67;57;A morning t-storm;67;58;ENE;11;87%;79%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;90;77;A t-storm or two;90;77;WSW;11;78%;85%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partial sunshine;91;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;81;SSW;6;75%;68%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;89;75;Partly sunny, breezy;88;76;NE;15;58%;31%;11

Hyderabad, India;Turning out cloudy;90;72;Cloudy;84;72;W;10;62%;37%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;96;75;Warm with sunshine;97;76;N;8;54%;14%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;87;69;Partly sunny, humid;84;69;NE;8;67%;70%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;73;Clouds and sun;93;75;N;7;52%;33%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;103;86;Sun and clouds, warm;100;87;SSW;11;57%;8%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;80;49;Plenty of sunshine;83;57;NNE;8;20%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;93;62;Mostly sunny, nice;90;62;NW;4;25%;32%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with some sun;87;78;Breezy with some sun;86;77;WSW;16;65%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;84;68;Couple of t-storms;83;68;SSE;5;85%;90%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm or two;91;79;Partly sunny, nice;93;78;SE;11;51%;28%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warm;88;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;58;E;7;40%;9%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sunshine;91;79;A shower or two;91;79;ENE;12;57%;78%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;89;71;Nice with some sun;90;71;WSW;7;51%;44%;12

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;SSW;6;80%;88%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;NE;5;74%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;58;27;Mostly sunny, mild;59;29;NE;8;30%;0%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or two;83;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;SW;9;77%;73%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;65;59;Mostly sunny;67;60;SSE;8;73%;10%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;73;64;Partly sunny, nice;76;62;NW;5;72%;23%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;71;56;Mostly cloudy;69;50;N;11;67%;24%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;82;65;Low clouds, then sun;81;65;SW;6;63%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;79;69;Nice with some sun;78;69;SW;7;75%;36%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;89;62;Sunshine, pleasant;84;60;W;6;44%;14%;7

Male, Maldives;Some sun, pleasant;88;81;Partly sunny, nice;89;81;WNW;4;66%;33%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;NW;4;70%;60%;10

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;85;77;A t-storm in spots;87;76;S;7;76%;76%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;66;46;Increasing clouds;66;54;NNE;14;55%;63%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;NNE;5;63%;82%;8

Miami, United States;A t-storm, warmer;89;80;A t-storm in spots;89;79;ENE;10;71%;72%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;58;Mainly cloudy;74;55;E;6;55%;26%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;83;76;Partly sunny;83;75;S;9;73%;63%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;64;49;Rather cloudy;68;53;N;10;69%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;78;66;Warmer with some sun;88;69;SW;4;67%;63%;5

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;56;High clouds and warm;78;57;ESE;6;55%;33%;3

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;86;79;Spotty showers;86;79;W;11;77%;85%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower in the p.m.;73;56;Partly sunny;75;56;E;8;57%;58%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;93;77;Mostly sunny, humid;87;76;S;7;67%;38%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;99;70;Sunny and very warm;96;69;WNW;8;44%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;57;39;Becoming cloudy;58;40;NE;5;65%;5%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Typhoon;85;74;Mostly sunny, nice;87;72;SW;9;59%;5%;8

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;72;52;Mostly cloudy;69;56;SE;4;65%;78%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;80;64;Showers around;88;65;SW;10;74%;80%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;85;78;A shower in the a.m.;84;78;ESE;15;70%;56%;9

Panama City, Panama;Mostly cloudy;85;75;A t-storm in spots;84;76;NW;8;84%;75%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;Afternoon showers;89;75;E;5;80%;95%;11

Paris, France;A shower;73;61;Mostly cloudy;75;59;N;5;65%;73%;3

Perth, Australia;A few showers;65;52;A morning shower;60;45;SSE;12;53%;60%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;88;77;Inc. clouds;91;76;WSW;9;66%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;86;73;A brief shower;86;74;SSE;15;81%;82%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;94;74;A t-storm in spots;93;73;ESE;5;55%;48%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm, warmer;76;57;Periods of sun;76;55;NE;4;57%;14%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;84;59;Sunny and pleasant;76;56;WSW;10;62%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;72;52;Partial sunshine;74;52;SE;9;44%;44%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;79;61;Sunlit and beautiful;78;63;NE;7;66%;2%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;74;A shower in spots;84;75;ESE;8;65%;73%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;50;41;Partly sunny;53;46;ENE;6;72%;7%;2

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy, a t-storm;69;58;A shower or t-storm;71;58;SE;3;84%;66%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;74;64;A shower in the a.m.;71;63;WSW;10;69%;76%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;110;84;Mostly sunny and hot;111;81;ESE;6;9%;16%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;81;61;Sunny and pleasant;85;61;NW;6;56%;8%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A t-storm in spots;72;60;Partly sunny;74;59;SSW;5;79%;38%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;68;56;Low clouds, then sun;69;56;WSW;9;72%;0%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly cloudy;78;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;62;E;5;73%;69%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;88;78;Sunshine and nice;88;78;ESE;8;73%;28%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;65;Partly sunny;77;65;N;5;95%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;82;60;Mostly sunny, nice;83;57;ESE;8;28%;9%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;85;47;Partly sunny, cooler;69;45;WSW;4;56%;9%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;74;Sun and some clouds;85;74;NNE;5;78%;66%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;78;60;A t-storm in spots;75;58;NW;4;72%;44%;7

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;73;55;Mostly sunny;78;56;NNE;6;49%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;84;67;Sunny and pleasant;82;63;WNW;8;56%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;90;75;Warm with some sun;88;77;SE;9;54%;8%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Morning t-storms;83;78;A t-storm in spots;86;78;SE;5;71%;72%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;79;55;Showers and t-storms;74;54;W;9;72%;70%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;87;80;A shower in spots;87;79;ENE;10;66%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;71;52;Partly sunny;71;55;NNE;5;73%;44%;3

Sydney, Australia;A shower;65;53;A shower in the a.m.;66;51;NNE;9;63%;61%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy;94;79;A p.m. t-storm;94;79;ESE;6;70%;72%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;72;58;A shower or t-storm;70;58;E;7;87%;81%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;85;58;Sunny and pleasant;88;60;ENE;7;24%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;Sunny;82;60;ENE;6;43%;9%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;91;70;Sunny and beautiful;91;69;ESE;6;12%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;91;77;Sunshine, pleasant;89;76;SW;8;54%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;85;65;Some sun, a t-storm;82;64;E;5;65%;62%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and wind;86;77;A little a.m. rain;88;75;SSW;19;70%;57%;8

Toronto, Canada;Humid with some sun;76;68;Mostly sunny;83;69;WSW;7;82%;31%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;97;82;Sunny and very warm;100;82;SE;7;29%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;94;77;Sunny and hot;97;76;NW;6;47%;3%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;72;46;A passing shower;49;40;NNW;10;74%;81%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;74;56;Sun and clouds, nice;78;59;NNE;4;46%;3%;4

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;72;60;Some sun, a t-storm;77;56;NW;7;67%;57%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Rain this morning;85;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;SSW;5;71%;57%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Couple of t-storms;73;58;A shower or t-storm;72;54;SE;6;83%;86%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;79;57;A shower or t-storm;74;56;N;7;70%;60%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;50;48;Spotty showers;52;48;SSE;27;76%;97%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain this afternoon;80;76;A heavy thunderstorm;83;74;SW;7;81%;83%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;88;60;Mostly sunny;88;60;NE;3;34%;10%;7

