Taiwan cancels Wednesday flights to and from Osaka

Runways flooded, ship slams into bridge linking airport island to Honshu

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/04 20:24
Typhoon damage in Japan.

Typhoon damage in Japan. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese and other airlines canceled Wednesday flights to and from Osaka’s Kansai International Airport as Typhoon Jebi forced the airport’s closure Tuesday.

Parts of the runway were reported flooded, while a cargo ship smashed into the only bridge linking the island where the airport is located with Japan’s main island of Honshu, reports said. Up to 3,000 travelers still stuck inside the airport lined up in front of convenience stores to buy food before the supply dried up, according to media reports. Jebi was considered to be the strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years.

Even though it was not immediately known how long Kansai would remain closed, China Airlines (CAL), EVA Air, Tigerair Taiwan and Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific all announced the cancelations of their Wednesday flights on Tuesday afternoon.

Airlines called on passengers to check their websites and apps for the latest updates.

While CAL and EVA announced the cancellation of all flights between Taipei and Kaohsiung on the one hand and Kansai at the other end, Tigerair Taiwan said its flight IT216 from Taipei to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport originally scheduled for 11:45 p.m. Tuesday evening would be postponed until 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, and its flight number changed to IT9216.

The return flight IT217 from Haneda to Taipei scheduled for 5 a.m. Wednesday would be postponed until 3 a.m. Thursday September 6, with IT9217 as its new flight number, the United Daily News reported.

Cathay Pacific was canceling flights between Taipei and Osaka both Tuesday and Wednesday, the reports said.
typhoon
Typhoon Jebi
Osaka
Kansai Airport
airlines

