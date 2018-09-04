Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 4, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;13;79%;55%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;45;32;Sunny and very warm;42;32;NE;14;29%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Sunny and breezy;36;21;W;27;38%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and humid;29;22;Mostly sunny, humid;28;22;W;14;69%;21%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;24;16;Spotty showers;23;15;N;11;84%;92%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;18;9;E;8;67%;30%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;32;13;Sunny and nice;30;15;ESE;10;16%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;16;6;Inc. clouds;16;6;ENE;16;59%;33%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;ENE;13;48%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;34;22;Sunny;33;23;W;11;43%;15%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A passing shower;13;9;A shower or two;15;9;S;17;62%;66%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;25;Sunny and very warm;43;25;WNW;11;18%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;High clouds;34;23;S;8;59%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;28;20;Mostly cloudy;29;20;W;14;57%;12%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;WSW;13;75%;69%;10

Barcelona, Spain;A strong t-storm;27;21;Partly sunny;28;21;N;16;72%;67%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;30;18;Sunny and very warm;31;19;SSW;15;44%;1%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;26;15;A shower or t-storm;25;16;W;9;77%;66%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Some sun, pleasant;25;14;ENE;8;58%;11%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;19;8;Mostly cloudy;18;9;SE;10;72%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;9;Sunny and pleasant;29;10;S;10;33%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;A heavy thunderstorm;22;16;A shower or t-storm;25;14;N;19;66%;56%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;23;15;Spotty showers;24;15;NW;4;77%;88%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;30;17;A shower or t-storm;26;16;NE;7;65%;66%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;22;16;A t-storm, warmer;26;15;N;8;72%;66%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;19;12;Mostly cloudy;21;13;N;20;66%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Increasing clouds;30;18;A shower in the a.m.;31;18;NW;8;35%;59%;11

Busan, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;30;20;Mostly sunny;29;20;WNW;17;59%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;38;24;Warm with sunshine;37;24;N;11;36%;1%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;A bit of p.m. rain;16;10;Overcast, showers;13;6;NW;20;68%;87%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;20;A thunderstorm;26;19;SE;6;66%;63%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;36;27;Clouds and sun;35;27;S;10;66%;12%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;NNW;14;70%;91%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;SSW;15;71%;33%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;NW;6;70%;43%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;30;27;Clouds and sun;30;26;WSW;7;80%;44%;12

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;31;24;A t-storm around;33;24;ENE;9;67%;53%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with clearing;31;21;Showers around;28;21;SE;12;91%;88%;4

Delhi, India;A bit of a.m. rain;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SE;9;80%;55%;3

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;27;13;Cooler;21;12;SSW;10;75%;69%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SE;13;72%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;34;21;Some sun, pleasant;32;21;SE;12;56%;6%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;16;8;Mostly cloudy;18;9;WNW;13;77%;67%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;33;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;NNE;10;19%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;W;17;73%;1%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;33;25;Partial sunshine;34;26;SE;7;73%;48%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun;29;15;Mostly sunny;29;16;ENE;13;33%;3%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;24;Clouds and sun;31;24;ENE;15;73%;63%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;19;14;A morning t-storm;19;14;ENE;17;87%;79%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;WSW;18;78%;85%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partial sunshine;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;SSW;9;75%;68%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;NE;25;58%;31%;11

Hyderabad, India;Turning out cloudy;32;22;Cloudy;29;22;W;15;62%;37%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;36;24;Warm with sunshine;36;25;N;13;54%;14%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;31;21;Partly sunny, humid;29;21;NE;12;67%;70%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;23;Clouds and sun;34;24;N;11;52%;33%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;40;30;Sun and clouds, warm;38;30;SSW;17;57%;8%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;26;10;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;NNE;13;20%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;34;17;Mostly sunny, nice;32;17;NW;7;25%;32%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with some sun;30;26;Breezy with some sun;30;25;WSW;26;65%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;29;20;Couple of t-storms;28;20;SSE;8;85%;90%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm or two;33;26;Partly sunny, nice;34;26;SE;18;51%;28%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;14;E;12;40%;9%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sunshine;33;26;A shower or two;33;26;ENE;19;57%;78%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;32;22;Nice with some sun;32;22;WSW;12;51%;44%;12

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;10;80%;88%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;NE;8;74%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;15;-3;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-2;NE;13;30%;0%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or two;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SW;14;77%;73%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;18;15;Mostly sunny;19;16;SSE;14;73%;10%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;23;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;NW;9;72%;23%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;Mostly cloudy;20;10;N;17;67%;24%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;28;19;Low clouds, then sun;27;19;SW;9;63%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;26;21;Nice with some sun;26;20;SW;11;75%;36%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;32;17;Sunshine, pleasant;29;16;W;9;44%;14%;7

Male, Maldives;Some sun, pleasant;31;27;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;WNW;7;66%;33%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NW;6;70%;60%;10

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;S;11;76%;76%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;19;8;Increasing clouds;19;12;NNE;22;55%;63%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;NNE;9;63%;82%;8

Miami, United States;A t-storm, warmer;31;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;16;71%;72%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;15;Mainly cloudy;23;13;E;10;55%;26%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;24;Partly sunny;28;24;S;14;73%;63%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;18;10;Rather cloudy;20;12;N;16;69%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;25;19;Warmer with some sun;31;20;SW;6;67%;63%;5

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;14;High clouds and warm;26;14;ESE;9;55%;33%;3

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;30;26;Spotty showers;30;26;W;17;77%;85%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower in the p.m.;23;13;Partly sunny;24;13;E;14;57%;58%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;34;25;Mostly sunny, humid;31;24;S;11;67%;38%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;21;Sunny and very warm;35;21;WNW;13;44%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;14;4;Becoming cloudy;14;4;NE;8;65%;5%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Typhoon;29;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;SW;15;59%;5%;8

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;22;11;Mostly cloudy;20;13;SE;7;65%;78%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;26;18;Showers around;31;18;SW;16;74%;80%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;ESE;24;70%;56%;9

Panama City, Panama;Mostly cloudy;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;NW;12;84%;75%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Afternoon showers;32;24;E;8;80%;95%;11

Paris, France;A shower;23;16;Mostly cloudy;24;15;N;8;65%;73%;3

Perth, Australia;A few showers;18;11;A morning shower;15;7;SSE;19;53%;60%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;31;25;Inc. clouds;33;24;WSW;15;66%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;23;A brief shower;30;24;SSE;24;81%;82%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;ESE;8;55%;48%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm, warmer;25;14;Periods of sun;25;13;NE;7;57%;14%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;WSW;15;62%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;22;11;Partial sunshine;24;11;SE;14;44%;44%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;16;Sunlit and beautiful;26;17;NE;12;66%;2%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;A shower in spots;29;24;ESE;13;65%;73%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;10;5;Partly sunny;12;8;ENE;10;72%;7%;2

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy, a t-storm;20;15;A shower or t-storm;21;15;SE;5;84%;66%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;23;18;A shower in the a.m.;22;17;WSW;17;69%;76%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;44;29;Mostly sunny and hot;44;27;ESE;10;9%;16%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;NW;10;56%;8%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A t-storm in spots;22;15;Partly sunny;23;15;SSW;9;79%;38%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;20;14;Low clouds, then sun;20;14;WSW;14;72%;0%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly cloudy;26;17;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;17;E;9;73%;69%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;31;26;Sunshine and nice;31;26;ESE;14;73%;28%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;25;18;N;8;95%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;15;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;ESE;13;28%;9%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;29;9;Partly sunny, cooler;21;7;WSW;7;56%;9%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;23;Sun and some clouds;29;23;NNE;7;78%;66%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;A t-storm in spots;24;14;NW;7;72%;44%;7

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;23;13;Mostly sunny;26;13;NNE;10;49%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;WNW;13;56%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;32;24;Warm with some sun;31;25;SE;15;54%;8%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Morning t-storms;28;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SE;8;71%;72%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;26;13;Showers and t-storms;23;12;W;14;72%;70%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;30;27;A shower in spots;30;26;ENE;15;66%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;22;11;Partly sunny;21;13;NNE;8;73%;44%;3

Sydney, Australia;A shower;18;11;A shower in the a.m.;19;11;NNE;14;63%;61%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;ESE;9;70%;72%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;22;15;A shower or t-storm;21;15;E;11;87%;81%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;ENE;11;24%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Sunny;28;16;ENE;10;43%;9%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;33;21;Sunny and beautiful;33;21;ESE;10;12%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;33;25;Sunshine, pleasant;32;25;SW;12;54%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;Some sun, a t-storm;28;18;E;9;65%;62%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and wind;30;25;A little a.m. rain;31;24;SSW;30;70%;57%;8

Toronto, Canada;Humid with some sun;24;20;Mostly sunny;29;20;WSW;11;82%;31%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;36;28;Sunny and very warm;38;28;SE;12;29%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;34;25;Sunny and hot;36;24;NW;10;47%;3%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;22;8;A passing shower;10;4;NNW;16;74%;81%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;23;13;Sun and clouds, nice;26;15;NNE;7;46%;3%;4

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;22;16;Some sun, a t-storm;25;13;NW;12;67%;57%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Rain this morning;29;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;SSW;8;71%;57%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Couple of t-storms;23;14;A shower or t-storm;22;12;SE;9;83%;86%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;26;14;A shower or t-storm;24;13;N;12;70%;60%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;10;9;Spotty showers;11;9;SSE;44;76%;97%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain this afternoon;27;24;A heavy thunderstorm;28;23;SW;11;81%;83%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;31;15;Mostly sunny;31;15;NE;6;34%;10%;7

