Mani elected as head of Pakistan cricket

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Ehsan Mani was elected unopposed as the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also patron of the PCB, nominated Mani as the member of the Board of Governors last month after Najam Sethi resigned as chairman of cricket's ruling body in Pakistan.

Sethi's replacement was expected as he had a poor relationship with Khan, who was elected as prime minister in July general elections.

According to the PCB constitution, the patron can nominate two members on the board.

A special meeting of the board was held in the eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday, chaired by interim chairman Afzal Haider.

The board unanimously elected Mani as the chairman.

Mani has considerable administrative experience of running cricketing affairs. He has previously represented Pakistan in the International Cricket Council between 1996-2002 besides serving as ICC president from 2003-2006.