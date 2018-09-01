TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Having closed three years for innovation after heavy damage by typhoons, Taiwan's northern Keelung Islet is set to open for tourists visiting without having to pay environmental protection fees.

In 2013, Keelung Islet's peer was harshly damaged by Typhoon Soulik, causing the island to close as repairs were carried out on the facility. In the following year, when the repairs had almost been completed, another typhoon struck the island, cracking the wharf and washing away many of the wave-dissipating blocks, forcing the government to close down the island again.

Keelung Islet, also known as "Taiwan's Dragon Pearl", will likely welcome visitors back onto the island as soon as the three-year renovation of the island wraps up by the end of September, according to a press release by the Keelung City Government.

Keelung City Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) said that the city government has spent around NT$70 million to renovate the tourism facilities as well as develop an advanced system of shipping to securely carry passengers on and off the island.

Earlier in May, a brief opening of the island allowed visitors to take photos. Keelung City Government News Chief Hsieh Chih-Huang (謝志煌) captured an aerial image of the island from overhead in which it appeared to resemble a shark.